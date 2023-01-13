Submit a Tip
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges

Alana Ann Westbury, 32
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County.

Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk.

She is a co-defendant in the case. John Richard Williams, 61, of Orangeburg, SC is also charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, and trafficking a victim under 18 years old. Records indicate Williams is a former Sheriff’s Deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Westbury is facing additional charges after having been released on a personal recognizance bond. Friday she was charged with intimidation of court officials, jurors, or witnesses. As of Friday morning, Westbury was back in custody.

Williams remains in custody at the Orangeburg County Detention Center after having bond denied.

Online records indicate both are scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 27th.

