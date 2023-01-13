2 Georgetown County homes shot into with people inside, sheriff’s office says
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said two homes were shot into early Friday morning.
Deputies said in the first shooting, around 2:30 a.m., bullets hit a home on Fair Lane, which is off Highway 701. Authorities said there were two people inside the home at the time.
Then minutes later, deputies received a call about shots fired at a home on Lot Drive, where there were several people inside. In that case, a bullet hit a car in the front yard.
No one was hurt in either shooting.
The investigation found that a white Dodge Durango was seen in both areas at the times of the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.