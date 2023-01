(WMBF) - This Friday the 13th, Wendy’s® is giving out orders of french fries so that “no one feels unlucky.”

The fast food chain announced that it’s giving away french fries on the traditionally unlucky day.

The Hot & Crispy Fries are free with any purchase via the chain’s app.

