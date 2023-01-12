Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

VIDEO: Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood

Officers responded to reports of the animal loose in a Taylorsville community. (SOURCE: TMX/Taylorsville PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Gray News/TMX) – Police in Utah worked with animal control officers over the weekend to help wrangle a loose goat.

The Taylorsville Police Department said the goat was roaming a neighborhood in Taylorsville on Jan. 8. Officer Griffith arrived alongside animal control officers around 11 a.m. and joined the pursuit of the goat.

Eventually, the animal was cornered by authorities in the backyard of a home.

Body-camera footage captured Griffith slipping a lead around the goat’s neck as it was attempting to jump and get away.

Fortunately, the goat was captured without any injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Photos were taken of the officers posing with the goat after the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
Rail crossings remain closed after train hits car on tracks, derails in Lake City
Train derailment closes rail crossings, causes water issues in Lake City
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: FAA outage causes cancellations, delays at Myrtle Beach International Airport
.
VIDEO: MBFD stresses importance of safety during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
.
VIDEO: LIVE from MYR after FAA computer outage causes flight issues nationwide
.
WMBF INVESTIGATES: Beachfront condos deemed unsafe; Management, HOA now face lawsuit