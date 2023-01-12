Submit a Tip
Trump to hold first public 2024 campaign event in S.C.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time as he smiles while speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina.

Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month. No other details of the visit have been announced.

Since announcing his latest presidential run in November, Trump has limited his public campaign appearances to events at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida before an invited crowd or in a virtual setting.

Trump’s campaign has faced criticism, even among some longtime allies, for its low profile since the announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

