South Iredell High School baseball coach dies on campus after medical emergency

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A volunteer coach at South Iredell High School has passed away, district officials announced Thursday.

According to Iredell-Statesville Schools, Chris Davis was performing field maintenance on the school’s campus on Tuesday when he suffered a medical emergency.

First responders were called to the school and attempted to resuscitate Davis, but to no avail.

Davis had served as a volunteer coach at South Iredell for more than six years.

“We are beyond saddened by the tragic passing of our beloved Coach Davis,” head baseball coach Jeff Peck said. “His infectious passion for the game of baseball and his consistent modeling on how to do the right thing, and do things the right way will sorely be missed by all of us in our South Iredell baseball family.”

School administration also shed light on Davis’ impact.

“South Iredell lost a tremendous coach, facilitator of knowledge on and off the field, a genuinely great person and I have lost a lifetime friend,” principal Robert Little said.

The family will hold a funeral service on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Beulah Baptist Church in Statesville with the receiving starting at 2:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the school’s baseball program.

The school asks for prayers for strength and comfort for the Davis family.

