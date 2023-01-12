See the history of the Grand Strand at the Horry County Museum

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Museum was established in 1979 and opened its doors to the public in 1981.

The Museum focuses on the history, pre-history, and natural history of Horry County, and educates the public about these subjects through exhibits, outreach programs, and events.

They also opened the L. W. Paul Living History Farm.

The Farm is a recreation of life on a one horse family farm between the years of 1900-1955.

You can experience what life was like in a farm community during those years and attend quarterly events at the Farm.

