Publix supporting South Carolina Specials Olympics with torch icons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting January 11 - January 23, you can support the Special Olympics by purchasing a torch icon from your local Publix.

Cashiers at every Publix location in South Carolina will be selling the torches. All proceeds will go towards Special Olympics and to the 30,000 + athletes the South Carolina Special Olympics serves statewide.

Since 2009, Publix has raised over $3.2 million for Special Olympics South Carolina.

