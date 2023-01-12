Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Publix supporting South Carolina Specials Olympics with torch icons

Publix campaign to support Special Olympics.
Publix Campaign to support the South Carolina Special Olympics.
Publix Campaign to support the South Carolina Special Olympics.(PUBLIX)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting January 11 - January 23, you can support the Special Olympics by purchasing a torch icon from your local Publix.

Cashiers at every Publix location in South Carolina will be selling the torches. All proceeds will go towards Special Olympics and to the 30,000 + athletes the South Carolina Special Olympics serves statewide.

Since 2009, Publix has raised over $3.2 million for Special Olympics South Carolina.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
Dozens arrested in drug trafficking bust. Officials say the suspects are accused of trafficking...
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill...
Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

GoRescue says CPR and AED training can save lives.
Robeson County schools mandate CPR certification for all coaches after NFL cardiac arrest
Highs will STRUGGLE today. Stay warm, friends.
FIRST ALERT: Breezy & chilly weekend on tap
Public Schools of Robeson County now require Coaches and Athletic Trainers to be CPR certified
Robeson County schools require CPR certification for coaches, athletic trainers in wake of Damar Hamlin’s collapse
Generic arrest image
SC man sentenced for sexually abusing minors and false statements to FBI
.
VIDEO: Man convicted in Myrtle Beach Grindr robbery case sentenced to 12 years