Parent sues Horry County Schools, Ocean Bay Elementary in connection to suspected abuse case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The parent of one of the students connected to an alleged abuse case at Ocean Bay Elementary is suing the school and the district.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by John Doe, who is listed as the parent of Jane Doe, who is described as a non-verbal special needs student who attended Ocean Bay Elementary School from August 2021 – May 2022.

Horry County Schools and Ocean Bay Elementary School are listed as the defendants in the case.

The lawsuit states that the girl was a student in Grace McColgan’s classroom.

McColgan and Ocean Bay Elementary principal Rebecca Schroyer were arrested in November 2022. McColgan faces six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, while Schroyer is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect.

The lawsuit claims that on Oct. 20, 2022, the father “was informed by an outside investigator that on or around February 1, 2022, Grace McColgan was caught on video punching Jane Doe.”

It then alleges that the incident was reported to Schroyer but she failed to tell the parents and failed to prevent any further injuries to their daughter.

“Despite Principal Rebecca Schroyer’s knowledge of the fact that Grace McColgan was unfit to be a teacher, Defendants allowed Jane Doe to remain in the same classroom with Grace McColgan despite the physical abuse,” the lawsuit states.

According to the court documents, the defendants knew the student was non-verbal and couldn’t protect herself so the defendants withheld information about the abuse.

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence by the school district and school by failing to report McColgan’s behavior and failing to report it to the Department of Social Services and to the child’s parents.

It also accuses the defendants of negligent hiring, supervision and retention. The lawsuit claims the defendants have a duty to reasonably hire and retain employees that enforce rules and keep students safe.

John Doe is asking for a jury trial and for the jury to determine how much in damages the plaintiff should receive from the defendants.

McColgan and Schroyer have been placed on administrative leave from the school district.

The South Carolina Board of Education has temporarily suspended McColgan’s teaching certificate pending the investigation.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Schools for a comment on the lawsuit. We are waiting to hear back.

