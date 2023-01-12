Submit a Tip
N.C. Gov. Cooper signs executive order initiating ban of TikTok, WeChat from state devices

The order comes as security concerns with the apps continue to be an issue.
Cooper signed an executive order on Thursday initiating a ban of TikTok and WeChat on government devices.
Cooper signed an executive order on Thursday initiating a ban of TikTok and WeChat on government devices.(NBC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Thursday initiating a ban of the use of social media apps TikTok and WeChat on all state government devices.

The order directs state officials and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDPI) to develop a plan within the next 14 days to put the ban in place.

Several states, including South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, have already banned the social media site on government computers, citing security concerns.

Cybersecurity professionals have identified TikTok and WeChat as high-risk applications due to their lack of sufficient privacy controls and connections to countries that sponsor or support cyber attacks against the United States.

“It’s important for us to protect state information technology from foreign countries that have actively participated in cyberattacks against the United States,” Gov. Cooper said. “Protecting North Carolina from cyber threats is vital to ensuring the safety, security, privacy and success of our state and its people.”

In addition to other states, multiple branches of the United States Military and the Transportation Security Administration have also banned the apps on government devices.

The executive order comes after two State House representatives, Jason Saine and Jon Hardister, penned a letter to the governor requesting the ban.

“The Governor’s Executive Order takes an important first step to ensure the privacy of our citizens and the security of North Carolina’s government networks,” Saine said.

“I appreciate the Governor’s office collaborating with us on this initiative,” Hardister said. “I look forward to our continued efforts to establish long-term plans to enhance our cyber security.”

Cooper’s executive order can be read in full here.

Related: N.C. House representatives request Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok from government devices

