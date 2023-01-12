Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man sentenced to nearly 26 years in prison after killing 4 in drunken driving crash

Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison after killing...
Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison after killing four people in a crash.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon said a man will serve more than 25 years in prison after killing four people in a drunken driving crash.

According to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Enrique Rodriguez Jr. crashed into a homeless camp on March 27, 2022, in downtown Salem.

KPTV reports Rodriguez Jr. had a suspended driver’s license at the time of the crash and was found to have a blood alcohol content of .224%. The legal limit in Oregon is .08%.

The district attorney’s office identified the four people killed as 24-year-old Jowand Beck, 21-year-old Luke Kagey, 54-year-old Joseph Posada and 29-year-old Rochelle Zamacona. Two others were also seriously injured.

Authorities said Rodriguez pleaded guilty in November to charges that included manslaughter, assault, drunken driving and reckless driving.

According to officials, the 25-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to serve 310 months, nearly 26 years, in prison.

Rodriguez has been held at the Marion County Jail since the crash but will be moving to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence, the district attorney’s office said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San...
Bauer released by Los Angeles Dodgers after suspension cut
Leroy Williams, Jr., Mallorie Lemmacks
Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested
New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
This photo provided by the Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger.
Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June