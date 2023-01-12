Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man convicted in Myrtle Beach Grindr robbery case sentenced to 12 years

Dlanor Tilton
Dlanor Tilton(15th Circuit Solicitor)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man convicted of using Grindr to rob people in Myrtle Beach was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday.

According to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Dlanor Tilton, 23, was sentenced after having been a fugitive from justice.

Tilton was charged in connection to armed robberies that occurred on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, 2018, in the Myrtle Beach area using a social media app called Grindr. Both of the victims were visiting from out of town.

RELATED COVERAGE

U.S. Marshals took Tilton into custody in December in Utah and returned him to Horry County.

Tilton was convicted in July of two counts of armed robbery and his sentence was sealed after he failed to appear for his trial.

U.S. Marshals and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spent the last five months searching for Tilton and found him in Utah where he was playing in a local football league, according to the report.

Another man, Mazar Sturdivant, 21, of Myrtle Beach, also was convicted of two counts of armed robbery in the robberies that occurred in December 2018.

Mazar Sturdivant, Dlanor Tilton
Mazar Sturdivant, Dlanor Tilton(Source: JRLDC)

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price presided over the trial in July and sentenced Sturdivant to 10 years in prison. The charge of armed robbery is a violent most serious offense and carries a penalty of 10 to 30 years in prison. Sturdivant, who did not have any previous serious criminal record, must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
Jamie Johnson named new Darlington High School football coach
Jamie Johnson named new Darlington High School football coach
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Alan Wilson speaks at drug ring indictment Thursday.
WATCH: AG Wilson provides update on “Las Señoritas” drug ring and indictments