Man convicted in Myrtle Beach Grindr robbery case sentenced to 12 years

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man convicted of using Grindr to rob people in Myrtle Beach was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday.

According to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Dlanor Tilton, 23, was sentenced after having been a fugitive from justice.

Tilton was charged in connection to armed robberies that occurred on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, 2018, in the Myrtle Beach area using a social media app called Grindr. Both of the victims were visiting from out of town.

U.S. Marshals took Tilton into custody in December in Utah and returned him to Horry County.

Tilton was convicted in July of two counts of armed robbery and his sentence was sealed after he failed to appear for his trial.

U.S. Marshals and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spent the last five months searching for Tilton and found him in Utah where he was playing in a local football league, according to the report.

Another man, Mazar Sturdivant, 21, of Myrtle Beach, also was convicted of two counts of armed robbery in the robberies that occurred in December 2018.

Mazar Sturdivant, Dlanor Tilton (Source: JRLDC)

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Bentley Price presided over the trial in July and sentenced Sturdivant to 10 years in prison. The charge of armed robbery is a violent most serious offense and carries a penalty of 10 to 30 years in prison. Sturdivant, who did not have any previous serious criminal record, must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

