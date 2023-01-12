Submit a Tip
Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting

Brandon McFadden
Brandon McFadden(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee.

Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities said McFadden’s charges stem from an incident on Dec. 21, 2022, at the Suburban Studios on West Lucas Street, where he allegedly shot a victim with a handgun.

That victim, identified as 37-year-old James Quashone Scott, of Darlington, was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

McFadden remains at the Florence County Detention Center with no bail set as of Thursday afternoon.

