Longtime Hartsville childcare facility prepares to close its doors leaving parents searching for answers

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Pee Dee, some Hartsville parents have more questions than answers after a longstanding daycare announced its closing.

The owner of A Kidz Place II sent out letters to parents and staff announcing it will close its doors within the next three months.

WMBF News spoke to one parent while trying to get answers about the sudden closure.

From tons of emotions came tons of questions for some of the parents as finding new childcare now becomes a new priority.

“I am shell shocked is the best way to describe it, still trying to wrap my head around it,” said concerned parent, Emily Sanderlin. “Because even my child has a hard time understanding.”

For the last 21 years, A Kidz Place II, off 4th Street, has cared for many children and taught them lessons before sending them off to primary school.

Sanderlin reflected on the growth of her son being enrolled at the center.

“He has really come out of his shell, they have been amazing, I trust them,” she said. “He loves them, he looks forward to going, and there are days and times where he has been sad that he got pulled away to go because you know they were closing or whatever was going on. He has become really attached to these people, as have I and other parents.”

Just days ago, parents received letters from the childcare center’s owner stating the center will be closing permanently on April 1.

“I mean my question is, OK are you closing April 1st, is the groundbreaking then, or is there some leeway there to perhaps maybe give us till the end of May so that way the parents have a little more time to like make the necessary arrangements,” said Sanderlin. “Because not everybody can reach out to grandma or aunt or whoever and ask for help because people do have to work to pay bills.”

The letter also stated the building will be torn down to build a wastewater pond.

After WMBF News contacted the developer, Segars Development, with those questions from parents, we’re told plans are still in the pre-development stage and when plans are finalized, it will be something new for the city of Hartsville.

The Sanderlin family is now one of the dozens of families who are scrambling to find other solutions.

“In a perfect world I’d not want to see it closed but if progress is going to move on, which is a good thing, do not get me wrong,” said Sanderlin. “I just think it’s a great disservice because this is also one of the few places that do take the vouchers and the parents are able to work and provide for their children and this is a reasonably priced place to leave your child.”

The developers stated before any plans are finalized they will have to be submitted to both the city and state for approval.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.