Jamie Johnson named new Darlington High School football coach

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee football coach is switching schools ahead of the 2023 season.

The Darlington County School District named Jamie Johnson the new head coach at Darlington High School on Thursday. Johnson comes over from Hannah-Pamplico, where he was both the football coach and athletic director.

The Raiders went 4-7 in what was Johnson’s final season, falling in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

“I am thankful to the Hannah-Pamplico community for a tremendous seven years,” Johnson said. “I look forward to my new journey as head football coach at Darlington High School. Thank you to the administration at DHS for entrusting me with transforming the football program, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Johnson takes over a Falcons team that went winless in 2022, ending the year at 0-9.

He will also teach social studies at Darlington High School, per the district.

“His passion to help kids, not only through athletics but also in academics became extremely evident throughout the search process,” said DHS Athletic Director Jamie Norris. “After witnessing the energy that he brought when meeting the football team, we are confident in Coach Johnson to lead our program.”

