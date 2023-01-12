It’s almost time for the 2023 Grand Strand Freedom Week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand has been greatly influenced by its African American history and roots that date back to the 1700s.
From what we eat to how we speak can be traced back to the African Heritage in the region.
The Grand Strand is celebrating Freedom Week from January 13-17, 2023 to recognize the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. and his dedication to service and justice.
There will be several events throughout the week organized by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF) in partnership with the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
Here’s a life of events:
2023 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
WELCOME RECEPTION (Invitation Only)
Friday, January 13
5-7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce
MLK ANNUAL PARADE
Saturday, January 14
10 a.m.
Ocean Blvd., 15th-8th Ave. N
MENTAL HEALTH FORUM
Saturday, January 14
1-3 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Train Depot
851 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach
CommUNITY ECUMENICAL SERVICE
Sunday, January 15
4-7 p.m.
Mt. Olive AME Church
1108 Carver St., Myrtle Beach
DRUM-MAJOR AWARDS & BREAKFAST
Monday, January 16
9 a.m.
Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center
2101 Oak St., Myrtle Beach
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT
Tuesday, January 17
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center
2101 Oak St., Myrtle Beach
