It’s almost time for the 2023 Grand Strand Freedom Week

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand has been greatly influenced by its African American history and roots that date back to the 1700s.

From what we eat to how we speak can be traced back to the African Heritage in the region.

 The Grand Strand is celebrating Freedom Week from January 13-17, 2023 to recognize the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. and his dedication to service and justice.

There will be several events throughout the week organized by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation (CAAHF) in partnership with the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Here’s a life of events:

2023 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

WELCOME RECEPTION (Invitation Only)

Friday, January 13

5-7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce

MLK ANNUAL PARADE

Saturday, January 14

10 a.m.

Ocean Blvd., 15th-8th Ave. N

MENTAL HEALTH FORUM

Saturday, January 14

1-3 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Train Depot

851 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach

CommUNITY ECUMENICAL SERVICE

Sunday, January 15

4-7 p.m.

Mt. Olive AME Church

1108 Carver St., Myrtle Beach

DRUM-MAJOR AWARDS & BREAKFAST

Monday, January 16

9 a.m.

Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center

2101 Oak St., Myrtle Beach

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SUMMIT

Tuesday, January 17

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center

2101 Oak St., Myrtle Beach

