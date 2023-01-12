‘It can happen anywhere’: Two additional human trafficking task forces coming to the Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two additional human trafficking task forces are coming to the Pee Dee region in 2023.

Currently, the region has one task force -- the Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force, but the upper and lower regions will soon have their own teams.

Although Horry County has consistently landed in the top five for reported trafficking cases in the state, Human Trafficking Program Coordinator Nikki Brown says cases in the Pee Dee often go underreported.

Underreporting has to do with a lack of resources, but also professionals’ inability to identify trafficking victims. Even when a victim is identified, it is difficult for that person to get help in the area.

“They don’t have the services to send them anywhere, so a lot of times they’re going down to the Charleston area or to Columbia to get the necessary services that they need,” said Brown.

Brown’s goal for the new task forces is to allow more on-the-ground services, and for professionals to get to know the unique needs of the communities they serve.

She said the Upper Pee Dee Task Force will be co-chaired by forensic nurses from McLeod Health Center. Once chairs are locked in, those people will start to identify others in the community they think should be at the table.

“My goal is to make connections with law enforcement, with service providers, and healthcare professionals, to not only bring awareness and education to them, but give them really great tools on how to respond to human trafficking when they get a case,” said Brown. “I think that right now, not everybody knows how to do it. They know that it’s, like, there, it’s around, but they wouldn’t be able to identify if a trafficking victim was looking at them in the face.”

Brown also wants to emphasize that human trafficking cases can vary, but victims can be anywhere. She emphasizes that it is not only important for professionals to identify the signs, but for members of the public to be aware also.

“It can happen in strip clubs, it could happen at the mall, it can happen in the doctor’s office, it can happen at the flea market, it can happen anywhere,” said Brown. “I think it’s just important to know what it looks like just the general public needs to know what it looks like. So even if they’re not sure they can make a report and somebody can start investigating and looking into it.”

Brown said cases can also be more than just sex trafficking, and that South Carolina saw a 450% increase in labor trafficking victims in 2022.

She encourages the public to look for signs a person has been physically abused, signs they are confused, or sudden changes in their behavior and clothing.

