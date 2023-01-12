Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9.

The female baby was born on January 8, 2023, weighing seven pounds and was 20 inches long at the time of birth.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Richland County DSS took custody of the newborn, and the baby was placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Wednesday, February 15, at 9:30 a.m. at the Richland County Family Court at 1701 Main Street, 3rd Floor. For more information, please contact the Richland County Family Court at (803) 576-3320 or the Richland County DSS office at (803) 714-7300.

Daniel’s Law was enacted to prevent these dangerous and often fatal abandonments. Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to six months old in dangerous circumstances, mothers can surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

