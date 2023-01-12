Submit a Tip
Grab your friends and head to the Ripley’s Fin & Tonic this weekend

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Led by a Cape Fear Distillery expert, you will create three sea-riously amazing cocktails using their award-winning Maritime Gin.

A perfect complement to the oceanic wonders at Ripley’s Aquarium.

While learning the mixology of your craft cocktails, snack on decadent tapas made by Chef Tom Mullally.

Then end the night on a sweet note with delightful dessert bites!

