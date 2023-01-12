Georgetown man sentenced to 12 years for drug charges, burglary, solicitor says

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to multiple charges including drug distribution and burglary.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson stated Wednesday, Travis Richard Gamble, 34, of Georgetown pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, burglary, and assault and battery.

David Beamer, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case said Gamble was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The drug charge stemmed from a 2021 case, while the assault and burglary charges stemmed from an incident in June in the Conway area.

