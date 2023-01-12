Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown man sentenced to 12 years for drug charges, burglary, solicitor says

Travis Gamble
Travis Gamble(15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to multiple charges including drug distribution and burglary.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson stated Wednesday, Travis Richard Gamble, 34, of Georgetown pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, burglary, and assault and battery.

David Beamer, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case said Gamble was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The drug charge stemmed from a 2021 case, while the assault and burglary charges stemmed from an incident in June in the Conway area.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex

Latest News

Brandon McFadden
Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting
Leroy Williams, Jr., Mallorie Lemmacks
Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested
Dlanor Tilton
Man convicted in Myrtle Beach Grindr robbery case sentenced to 12 years
.
VIDEO: Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex