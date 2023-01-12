FIRST ALERT: Warm day ahead, rain chances return this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to a warm start and those warm temperatures are going to accompany today’s forecast before the cold front brings rain tonight and colder weather for the weekend.

TODAY

A strong southwesterly wind will return temperatures to spring-like levels today with highs climbing to near 70 at the beach and into the lower 70s inland. The day will start off mostly sunny and turn mostly cloudy by early evening hours. Once again, all of this is because of the incoming rain chances.

Hard to complain with a spring-like day in the forecast! (WMBF)

TONIGHT & TOMORROW

That strong cold front will move through the area tonight and into early Friday morning. Thankfully, this front will be in and out quickly and the overall threat of heavy rain looks to be lower and lower with the new data that continues to come in.

The line of storms will become broken and move to the east overnight. (WMBF)

What at one point looks like a strong front in the Upstate, weakens out to some passing showers by the time it arrives to the beaches early tomorrow morning.

Not much tonight but just enough to give some rain and wind as the front passes through. (WMBF)

Even better news? Rain chances should be out of here by sunrise tomorrow morning. It will be breezy as we wake up Friday morning.

Highs will be stuck in the 50s tomorrow with breezy winds. (WMBF)

Northwesterly winds behind the cold front will push in colder and drier air for the day on Friday. Friday’s temperature will hold steady in the middle and upper 50s for the afternoon. Winds will gusts from 20-30 mph through the afternoon hours, making it feel a little bit colder too.

WEEKEND FORECAST

It will be a bright but brisk weekend. Friday night temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 30s making for a cold start to Saturday. Despite sunny skies, high temperatures on Saturday will only climb into the upper 40s. Once again, winds will gusts up to 20-25 mph on Saturday.

Chilly and breezy for the weekend plans. (WMBF)

The coldest weather settles in Saturday night with readings in the middle and upper 20s inland and lower 30s near the beach. High temperatures will climb a bit on Sunday into the lower 50s. The wind will still be around but should be weaker than what we will see on Friday & Saturday.

