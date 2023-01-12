Submit a Tip
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate

The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels.

“It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

The state grand jury’s investigation into drug trafficking operations in Pickens, Greenville, Laurens, Anderson and Oconee counties has been named “Las Señoritas.” Officials said the name was chosen because several of the main targets are women who fled the country to escape prosecution.

Investigators said the suspects would coordinate with inmates in the South Carolina Department of Corrections via contraband cell phones to deliver drugs across the Upstate. Co-conspirators would drive to Atlanta or other locations and pick up kilograms of meth.

Law enforcement seized more than $800,000 worth of drugs and 30 guns during the investigation.

The following suspects are charged but allegedly fled to Mexico and are living among the Jalisco New Generation cartel:

Suspects charged in Las Senoritas bust, accused of fleeing to Mexico and living among cartel...
Suspects charged in Las Senoritas bust, accused of fleeing to Mexico and living among cartel members.(SC Attorney General)
  • CHELSIE MARIE ANDERSON - Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy)
  • JENNIFER NICOLE BURNS - Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy)
  • AMY DEANNA COBB A/K/A “EMMA” - Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy)
  • MARCY DAWN VICKERS - Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy)
  • MICHAEL PERINO PARDI - Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), Count 18-Trafficking Meth 400 Grams or More, Count 19-PWDVC
  • KELLI DENISE EDWARDS - Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 Grams or More (Conspiracy), Count 12- Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 (Pickens)

The following suspects are in custody:

