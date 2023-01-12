Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday.

Deputies added that 56-year-old Leroy Williams, Jr. and 26-year-old Mallorie Lemmacks were arrested as a result of the search. Both were charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Williams and Lemmacks were each granted a $25,000 bond.

Online records show Williams was released from jail Thursday, while Lemmacks remains at the Florence County Detention Center.

