Conway auto repair shop fights to stay open on residentially zoned property; Council sets deadline to move

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Tuesday, Horry County Council held the second reading of a request by Sylvester Avant to rezone his residential property in the 3000 block of Kate Bay Highway to commercial/residential, allowing his auto repair shop to stay in business.

The council voted to deter for five months, so Avant would have time to shut down and move all vehicles out.

Avant Auto Repair has been in business since 2007.

“When I went up there to get my business license, they put me under a mobile mechanic business and it was supposed to be stationary as well,” said Avant.

Avant says he obtained that type of license so he could travel to customers’ homes to fix their vehicles if needed. He has operated out of the rear of his family-owned property the entire time.

“The problem is it has flown under the radar for a long time and it is operating illegally. He has a mobile business license, but not a fixed place license,” said Councilman Tom Anderson, District 7.

Avant’s current business license expires in April of this year, it shows the current address with no mention of a mobile business.

During the meeting Tuesday, those who want the business to stay and those who don’t addressed the council.

“A salvage yard is just not compatible within a residential neighborhood. That’s not something I want outside my property,” said Eric Donovan, owner of vacant property across from the shop.

“As far as other people complaining about being across from the property, I believe there is a pipeline running through that. The man got paid for it and it’s not useable,” said Chris Worley, a supporter.

Avant says renting another spot or buying another property is too expensive.

“The average rent, if you do rent is $2,500 to $5,000 a month,” said Avant.

When asked if anything can be done to allow the business to remain where it is, Anderson said there is not.

“My action was not to do that, my action was to give him time to get ready and move,” said Anderson.

Avant continues to search for options and says his top priority now is to clear his yard of the 30 vehicles. He also says he will continue to serve his customers, which preparing to shut down.

