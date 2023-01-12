Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina’s Jared Brown named to FWAA 2022 Freshman All-America Team
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football’s Jared Brown was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) 2022 Freshman All-America Team, it was announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Brown becomes the fourth Chanticleer to garner FWAA Freshman All-America honors, joining Grayson McCall (2020), Willie Lampkin (2020), and Josaiah Stewart (2021).

Named to the 2022 College Football (CFN) News Freshman All-American second team, the redshirt freshman wideout was also named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the 2022 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference fourth team.

Brown was second on the team in receptions with 49, receiving yards with 789, and receiving yards per game at 60.69. He led the team with six receiving touchdowns and also had a team-high seven total touchdowns adding a rushing score on the year.

Brown was also fourth on the team in rushing yards with 187 on just 20 carries and averaged a team-high 9.4 yards per rush on the year.

Brown, who became the first freshman in Coastal Carolina history to post back-to-back 100-yard receiving games in wins over Georgia State (Sept. 22) and Georgia Southern (Oct. 1), caught at least one pass in all 13 games on the season. Each one of his seven touchdowns on the season was 30 yards or more on the year.

