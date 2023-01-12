Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Get ready to dig in! You can check out fan favorites, order more food and see a smaller bill than usual with South Carolina Restaurant Week kicking off.

Restaurant week started more than 10 years ago to drive up business during the off-season by offering special menus and prices.

The 11-day celebration includes more than 200 restaurants participating across the state and more than a dozen right here in the Grand Strand.

This year, some restaurants are even incorporating specialty cocktails.

Lenza Jolley with the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association said Restaurant Week gives you a chance to check out new places or just order more than usual.

“It’s a really great opportunity to try something maybe at a specialty price. You can try three courses where you normally wouldn’t get to do that. There’s something for everybody. You’ve got casual dining to fine dining, so there’s a price point for everybody,” said Jolley.

Some restaurants here in Myrtle Beach might breathe a sigh of relief having this event during the off-season, and others like Sharon Treffeisen, owner of Hot Tomato Italian Restaurant & Brick Oven, actually turn Restaurant Week into a month-long celebration.

“We never really worry about the slow season in here because once we do restaurant week for the whole month it really brings everybody in especially because our lunch menu is different from our dinner menu. It’s always great because we meet a lot more locals, our regulars come and we always meet new people. This is our opportunity to give back to the locals and give them an opportunity to try us out for a little lower price point so they can see what we’re all about,” said Treffeisen.

Treffeisen said some of their popular items like their stuffed mushrooms, penne ala hot tomato and of course their pizzas are featured on the specialty menus.

SC Restaurant Week starts Thursday, January 12 and goes through Sunday, January 22.

Here’s a list of participating Grand Strand Restaurants:

· 21 Main at North Beach

· Big Mike’s Soul Food

· Carolina Ale House-Myrtle Beach

· Croissants Bistro and Bakery

· Ducatis Pizzeria & Italian Trattoria

· Hook and Barrel

· Hot Tomato Italian Restaurant & Brick Oven

· Landry’s Seafood

· Ledo Pizza

· Local Eat Drink Celebrate

· Ruth’s Chris Steak House-Myrtle Beach

· Tidewater Grill and Bistro

· Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar

