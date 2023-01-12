Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Blood donations needed to avoid winter shortage

The combination of winter weather and the cold and flu season is wreaking havoc on blood supplies across the country. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Every time the temperature dips, so does the number of people who donate blood, but the need remains the same.

”We have already experienced widespread cancellations of blood drives because of the recent winter weather,” said medical director at the American Red Cross Dr. Baia Lasky.

The combination of winter weather and cold and flu season causes havoc for blood supplies in the U.S.

Lasky says without blood drives, the American Red Cross has lost the chance to get more than 10,000 units of blood and still, one out of seven hospitalized patients will need a transfusion.

”It really crosses the spectrum of every type of patient population who are absolutely dependent on blood and platelet transfusions for survival,” she said.

To avoid a blood shortage, the American Red Cross is urging those who are eligible to roll up their sleeves.

”We are always in need of O negative, which is the universal blood type, and O positive, which is nearly universal. We will absolutely welcome anybody who can come in to donate,” Lasky said.

Even if you have recently gotten vaccinated, Lasky says there is no waiting period. You can donate anytime as long as you are healthy and feeling well.

”About 40% of the population is eligible to donate and only 3% do, so we’re really asking people to come out, make an appointment to donate so we can keep the supply strong,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating can make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org, on the Red Cross app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Bon appetit! S.C. Restaurant Week kicks off in Myrtle Beach
FILE - Defense Secretary Ash Carter is shown in this file photo. President Joe Biden and past...
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
President Joe Biden responds to the report of a small number of classified documents found at...
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital