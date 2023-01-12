Submit a Tip
Agreement reached in Duke Energy Progress rate review request in S.C.

Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina could see an increase in their monthly bills starting next spring.(Nick Neville)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Duke Energy Progress customers in the Pee Dee could see their energy bills go up in a few months.

The utility company reached a comprehensive agreement with all parties, including consumer, environmental and industrial groups, for its rate review request.

If the agreement is approved by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina, the company would implement the increase starting on April 1.

The typical resident using 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity would be $10,95 more per month. The agreement would also impact the rates of commercial and industrial customers.

Duke Energy Progress would make about $52 million from the increase, which is 41 less than the $89 million it requested in order to recover investments that it has made to increase system reliability and achieve cleaner and smarter energy.

The agreement will also resolve the recovery of coal ash basin closure costs.

