‘We love all of our K9s’: Florence County K9 receives body armor donation

Florence County Sheriff's Office K9 Furi received a donated bullet and stab protective vest.
Florence County Sheriff's Office K9 Furi received a donated bullet and stab protective vest.(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of Florence County’s four-legged officers just received some extra protection.

K9 Furi with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office received a bullet and stab protective vest all thanks to a charitable donation by Vested Interest in K9s.

The vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Mae Ennis of 14 Frets Music.

“We love all our K9s and they are a vital part of what we do here,” said Sheriff TJ Joye. “We are so appreciative of this kind of donation from Vested Interest to protect our K9 partners.”

Furi is a two-year-old Dutch Shepard who has been trained as a full patrol K9, which includes narcotics, tracking, apprehension and article search. His handler is Cpl. J.T. Follin.

Vested Interest was established in 2009 and its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs in law enforcement. Since it started, the nonprofit has provided 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

