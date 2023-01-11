Submit a Tip
Universal announces new year-round horror entertainment experience in Las Vegas

Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience will be reminiscent of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.(NBCUniversal)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A new horror entertainment experience from Universal will have a permanent spot in Las Vegas.

Universal Parks & Resorts announced the plan Wednesday, saying the year-round horror experience will be reminiscent of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district, which first opened in September 2020.

The new concept marks the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience outside of its theme parks.

According to a news release, the project will include a “variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night.”

The experience will be part of a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district, which first opened in September 2020.(NBCUniversal)

“We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept,” said Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Parks & Resorts.

Details right now are limited and Universal did not reveal a name or opening date for the experience.

The news of the horror experience in Las Vegas on Wednesday came with a second announcement from Universal. The company also said it is planning to open a new family-friendly theme park in Frisco, Texas.

Universal is also working on a massive expansion of its Orlando resort. A third theme park called Universal’s Epic Universe will be added to the existing two – Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. After delays due to the COVID-19 panic, Universal said Epic Universe is expected to open sometime in 2025.

