Train derailment has passengers delayed in South Carolina

Passengers on a train in SC for hours waiting to get to their destination.
Passengers on a train in SC for hours waiting to get to their destination.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Passengers traveling through South Carolina to get to their destination have been derailed.

A southbound Amtrak train has been impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina.

The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south but is currently stopped in Denmark, S.C.

Passengers on the train say they were headed to Florida and were supposed to be in Florida around 10 a.m. but have been stuck on the tracks for hours.

Amtrak did release a statement on the derailment:

