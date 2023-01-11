Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teacher finds rare prehistoric fish washed ashore

The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more...
The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more about the prehistoric fish.(WALA)
By Matt Barrentine and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A fish considered a living fossil washed ashore in Mobile Bay this weekend.

“When I was coming back from the pier, I noticed something in the water. It was large and upside-down. Floating upside-down,” said May, who did not disclose her last name.

May is a science teacher and knew she had found something rare.

The teacher suspected she had found a sturgeon and called a friend at the University of Southern Mississippi to confirm.

“I called him, and I sent him a picture, and I said, ‘Is this a sturgeon?’ And he said it absolutely is,” May said.

The teacher measured the fish, took pictures and officially reported the finding to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration by email.

Gulf sturgeons have been around for at least 200 million years and can live up to 50 years, WALA reported. They can grow up to 9 feet long and weigh up to 50 pounds.

The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more about the prehistoric fish.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
Rail crossings remain closed after train hits car on tracks, derails in Lake City
Train derailment closes rail crossings, causes water issues in Lake City
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
Titans fan goes into cardiac arrest Saturday
Titans fan goes into cardiac arrest hours after attending game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: MBFD stresses importance of safety during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
.
VIDEO: LIVE from MYR after FAA computer outage causes flight issues nationwide
Rep. George Santos faces questions on Capitol Hill about his background.
George Santos ‘disgraced’ House, should resign, local GOP leaders in N.Y. say
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
During separate investigations into his death, police and the hospital found videos and...
Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died