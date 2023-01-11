Submit a Tip
Suspect runs over graves while trying to escape officers in Pickens

Crash at Hillcrest Memorial Park
Crash at Hillcrest Memorial Park(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a chase that ended with a crash near Gentry Memorial Highway.

Officers said the suspect ran over multiple graves that were in Hillcrest Memorial Park before coming to a stop. They added that the damage done to the graves was worth around $40,000.

According to officers, the suspect, 22-year-old Jacob Brice, was taken into custody and charged with Failure to stop for blue lights, driving on suspended license, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of controlled substance.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

