Sheriff’s office: Teen charged with murder after man found shot, killed inside car in Darlington
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting back in December.
Authorities took the teen into custody on Tuesday and charged the 17-year-old with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies were called on Dec. 12 to the 600 block of Jamestown Avenue, off Billy Farrow Parkway, where they found 21-year-old Davion Hough slumped over the steering wheel of a car.
It was determined that Hough had been shot.
The case is still under investigation.
