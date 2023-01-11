Submit a Tip
Sheriff’s office: Teen charged with murder after man found shot, killed inside car in Darlington

(WVVA News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting back in December.

Authorities took the teen into custody on Tuesday and charged the 17-year-old with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies were called on Dec. 12 to the 600 block of Jamestown Avenue, off Billy Farrow Parkway, where they found 21-year-old Davion Hough slumped over the steering wheel of a car.

It was determined that Hough had been shot.

The case is still under investigation.

