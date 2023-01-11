Submit a Tip
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development

By Eric Richards
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -The first Horry County Council meeting of the new year is officially in the books. It was packed with residents with strong opinions regarding a proposed development along Highway 501 near Legends Drive.

“I just don’t see the benefit to the area or the community, if it’s just dollars and cents then maybe it has some benefit,” said a resident.

Some complained that during regular traffic conditions, there is nearly a five-minute wait to get through that intersection.

“They want to double the amount of homes on twenty acres of land, right at the neck of where we go out to Highway 501,” said Patti Jernijan.

Jernijan says she has lived on Legends Drive for a long time and the ongoing construction on Highway 501 makes things worse.

“We did this the way it was supposed to be done, in compliance with the comprehensive plan. We submitted it with staff recommendations and planning commission approval,” said Robert Guyton, agent for the applicant.

Guyton also said he would accept any decision made by the council during the meeting.

New councilman Mike Masciarelli represents District 8 and says he has been looking into this issue since he was elected in November.

“I have spent a good amount of time with the applicant and I have spent numerous hours with staff. I am well aware of the issues that are back there,” said Masciarelli.

At the end of the discussion, Masciarelli introduced a motion to defer the item indefinitely, which passed.

" At this time we’re going to try and work through this over the next few months,” said Masciarelli.

Jernijan is glad the item is deferred.

“I’m happy with that and hopefully the developer will come up with some solutions,” said Jernijan.

The second reading of an ordinance talking about ways to prevent flooding in areas prone to issues during storms passed. It’s headed to a third reading.

The second reading of an ordinance which would give council members a 25% raise, did not pass.

