Playground, safety renovations coming to Myrtle beach’s Futrell Park(City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Visitors to Myrtle Beach’s Futrell Park will soon see a brand new playground, complete with safety renovations and Storywalk.

The renovations will be in addition to the new splash pad the city council announced for the park in August.

“In addition to the planned splash pad, the current playground equipment will be demolished and replaced with an updated play area and surface. The Parks Division will install two play structures, a swing set and an artificial turf playground covering,” the city announced.

Decorative fencing will be added around the play area to keep children safe and a Storywalk, similar to what is around the walking path at Grand Park, will also be installed.

The renovations will cost $256,000.

Construction will begin for the playground and splash pad at the end of February, and both areas are expected to have a grand opening date in April.

