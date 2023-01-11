Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Little River area.

An officer was called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Horseshoe Road North for reports of a shooting.

An incident report shows that when the officer arrived, one person was found with injuries but is expected to be OK.

The victim refused to go to the hospital, according to the report.

