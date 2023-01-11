Submit a Tip
Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Little River area.

An officer was called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Horseshoe Road North for reports of a shooting.

An incident report shows that when the officer arrived, one person was found with injuries but is expected to be OK.

The victim refused to go to the hospital, according to the report.

WMBF News has reached out to Horry County police to get more information on the investigation and to see if police are searching for a suspect or suspects in the case. We are waiting to hear back.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

