HCFR: 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 707

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Wednesday on Highway 707.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of McDowell Shortcut Road at around 4:45 p.m.

As of around 5:45 p.m., crews said lanes of traffic were blocked due to the wreck. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The two people injured are being taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

