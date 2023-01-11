Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 707

HCFR: 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Higwhay 707
HCFR: 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Higwhay 707(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Wednesday on Highway 707.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of McDowell Shortcut Road at around 4:45 p.m.

As of around 5:45 p.m., crews said lanes of traffic were blocked due to the wreck. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The two people injured are being taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
Rail crossings remain closed after train hits car on tracks, derails in Lake City
Train derailment closes rail crossings, causes water issues in Lake City
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: MBFD stresses importance of safety during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
.
VIDEO: LIVE from MYR after FAA computer outage causes flight issues nationwide
Ellen Weaver, the Republican nominee for South Carolina superintendent of education, speaks at...
S.C. Democratic Party requests investigation into newly elected Superintendent of Education claiming fraud
Stillwater Drive
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.