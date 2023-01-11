‘Grateful for the response’: Lake City rail crossings reopen after 25-car derailment; water boil advisory remains active

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - All rail crossings in lake City are open after the 25-car train derailment Monday night, the city says.

Twenty-five cars derailed after striking a vehicle on the tracks around 8 p.m. Monday, according to Lake City representative Donna Tracy.

“CSX crews worked around the clock to restore rail service through the town and reopen the crossings,” the city said. “Restoration included removing the 25 derailed cars from the area, and the removal and replacement of damaged track.”

Rail crossings remain closed after train hits car on tracks, derails in Lake City (Lake City)

Florence County Fire Coordinator Sam Brockington said a call was made to CSX to attempt to stop the train but it was too late.

On Tuesday morning, the City of Lake City said the freight cars had been removed from area rail crossings; however, residents and businesses near Acline Street, where the train derailed, may experience no or low water pressure due to the damage.

The four crossings impacted by the incident were reopened one by one throughout Tuesday, after being inspected. The last crossing, Charles Street, reopened at 5:40 p.m.

“While the city administration offices have a new view across the track, the city is grateful for the response and dedication of all involved in helping restore this main artery of Lake City,” said William A. Hall, city administrator.

Parts of Acline Street east of the Charles Street crossing remain closed while crews perform maintenance and clean-up of the site. A boil water advisory for Lake Street, Acline Street, Sauls Street, and Main Street remains active.

An Amtrak Auto Train was impacted by “significant delays” after a CSX freight train derailed in South Carolina, a spokesperson for Amtrak said in a statement early Wednesday morning, detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south.

“Tuesday’s southbound Amtrak Auto Train has been impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina. The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south and is currently stopped in Denmark, S.C., while it waits for a new crew to arrive. Customers have been provided meals, snack packs, and beverages.”

“A new crew is traveling to Denmark to board the train and work onboard when service resumes. A new crew is necessary because the hours of service for previous crew expired.”

The Lake City Fire Department, Lake City Police Department, Lake City Public Information Office, Lake City Public Works & Utilities Department, Florence County Emergency Management Division, and CSX assisted during the train derailment.

Lake City Police and CSX are investigating the derailment.

