Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gov. McMaster to be sworn in during inaugural ceremony

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster will be sworn into office Wednesday afternoon during South Carolina’s 98th inaugural ceremony.

While the inaugural ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m., events and celebrations will happen throughout the day.

Wednesday will begin with a prayer service at 9:00 a.m. The service will happen at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, SC, and is open to the public.

At 11:00 a.m., the inaugural ceremony will begin on the steps of the statehouse in Columbia. Guests attending the ceremony include former South Carolina governors Richard Riley, David Beasley, Jim Hodges, Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley. David Wilkins, former S.C. House Speaker & former U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Ed McMullen, former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann will also be attending.

On Wednesday afternoon, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., there will be an open house hosted by the first family at the governor’s mansion located at 800 Richland Street, Columbia, SC.

The final event will be the inaugural ball which takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. According to officials, the ball is a ticketed event that is already sold out.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
Rail crossings remain closed after train hits car on tracks, derails in Lake City
Train derailment closes rail crossings, causes water issues in Lake City
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
State Sen. Mia McLeod, who ran as a candidate for governor in 2022, announced she is leaving...
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party

Latest News

Grounded planes
FAA computer outage grounds flights nationwide
The approaching cold front will bring rain to the area Thursday night and into Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Warming up before the rain arrives Thursday night
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
VIDEO: Mother and son speak out after a brutal attack on school grounds
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development