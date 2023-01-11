Gov. McMaster to be sworn in during inaugural ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster will be sworn into office Wednesday afternoon during South Carolina’s 98th inaugural ceremony.

While the inaugural ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m., events and celebrations will happen throughout the day.

Wednesday will begin with a prayer service at 9:00 a.m. The service will happen at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, SC, and is open to the public.

At 11:00 a.m., the inaugural ceremony will begin on the steps of the statehouse in Columbia. Guests attending the ceremony include former South Carolina governors Richard Riley, David Beasley, Jim Hodges, Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley. David Wilkins, former S.C. House Speaker & former U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Ed McMullen, former U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann will also be attending.

On Wednesday afternoon, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., there will be an open house hosted by the first family at the governor’s mansion located at 800 Richland Street, Columbia, SC.

The final event will be the inaugural ball which takes place from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. According to officials, the ball is a ticketed event that is already sold out.

