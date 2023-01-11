FIRST ALERT: Warming up before the rain arrives Thursday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We say hello to a warming trend just in time for the middle of the week! All of this before a strong cold front brings showers & storms to the area Thursday night and into Friday morning.

TODAY

It’s a cool start the day with temperatures in the 30s inland. Locations right along the beaches are starting the morning in the upper 30s to right around 40° this morning. After the sun rises, temperatures will quickly warm up into the lower 60s through the afternoon. A few clouds will move through the area today, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Once again, make plans to get out on this comfortable day.

Highs will climb into the lower 60s today under partly cloudy skies. (WMBF)

WARM THURSDAY

The warmest day out of the next week arrives Thursday with highs soaring into the upper 60s to lower 70s. A strong southwesterly wind will pump in temperatures starting early in the day. Our morning will be mild Thursday with readings in the mid-upper 40s. A few spots along the beaches will start the day off in the lower 50s!

Get ready for the warmth! It's a nice stretch of weather before the cold front moves in. (WMBF)

Ahead of the incoming cold front, temperatures will climb to spring-like levels. Thursday will be the day to get outside and enjoy the warmth as afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70. Skies will turn mostly cloudy through the day, but any rain will hold off until the evening.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

The approaching cold front will bring a quick-hitting round of rain late Thursday through early Friday morning.

The approaching cold front will bring rain to the area Thursday night and into Friday morning. (WMBF)

Rain will fall overnight with a few heavier downpours expected overnight. Rain chances will linger early on Friday before the cooler and drier air invades in for the rest of the day and into the weekend. Official high temperatures will be at midnight on Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s behind the front and linger there throughout the day on Friday.

Our official high temperature will be at midnight on Friday. That's also when rain chances will be at their highest throughout the day. (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

The good news for your weekend is that the front will push any rain chance out of the area for weekend plans! The bad news? Colder temperatures will continue through the weekend. We will start Saturday morning off in the low-mid 30s and only reach the upper 40s for highs.

We're dry but much colder for the weekend forecast. (WMBF)

We’re even colder Saturday night with temperatures in the upper 20s inland, meanwhile the beaches fall below freezing at 31°. Highs on Sunday will climb into the lower 50s. We won’t see highs in the 60s again until next Tuesday.

