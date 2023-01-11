FAA computer outage grounds flights nationwide

(WMBF) - There are reports of an FAA computer outage grounding flights in and out of the U.S.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said its ‘Notices to Air Missions’ system “failed” on Tuesday night and, as a result, no new NOTAM messages or amendments could be processed.

“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” the FAA said in a statement. “Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time,” it said.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



NOTAM is a computer system that relays important, time-sensitive information to pilots and airports. The administration said the outage is temporarily grounding flights across North America late on Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Myrtle Beach International Airport is not currently showing cancelations or delays.

