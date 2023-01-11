Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been charged with first-degree murder.(Sangamon County Detention Facility)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (Gray News) - Illinois authorities say two emergency medical service workers are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a patient.

On Tuesday, Sangamon County authorities held a joint press conference explaining the arrest of EMS workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, after the death of 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr. on Dec. 18, 2022.

Authorities said the medical workers incorrectly placed Moore face down on a paramedic stretcher with a medical strap across his back while transporting him to the hospital.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Moore was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to Allmon, an autopsy revealed that Moore died from “compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transportation cot/stretcher by tightened straps across the back.”

The county coroner said Moore’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said Moore was being transported to the hospital after police found him to be in medical distress at this home.

However, Moore ended up dying and Wright said the EMS team should have known from their training that positioning a patient in such a way would create a substantial probability of great bodily harm or death.

Authorities said Cadigan and Finley were booked into the Sangamon County Jail on a $1 million bond each where they both are facing a first-degree murder charge.

Sangamon County authorities said the incident remains under investigation but both EMS workers are facing up to 60 years in prison if found guilty.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
Rail crossings remain closed after train hits car on tracks, derails in Lake City
Train derailment closes rail crossings, causes water issues in Lake City
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: MBFD stresses importance of safety during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
.
VIDEO: FAA outage causes cancellations, delays at Myrtle Beach International Airport
.
VIDEO: LIVE from MYR after FAA computer outage causes flight issues nationwide
.
WMBF INVESTIGATES: Beachfront condos deemed unsafe; Management, HOA now face lawsuit
Renaissance Towers
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently