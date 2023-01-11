Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck.

Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson County Dispatch at 606-287-9979.

You can see a picture of the truck below:

