Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks

In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years with new enhancements at its theme parks.

At California’s Disneyland, guests with Magic Key passes or Park Hopper tickets will be able to go between the resort’s two parks starting at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than before.

All ticketed guests will soon be able to download all Photopass or attraction photos for free on the Disneyland app.

The park is also adding more lower-priced tickets throughout the year.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World in Florida, free self-parking is coming back to resort hotels, which could save guests between $15 and $25 a night.

In the coming months, passholders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
Rail crossings remain closed after train hits car on tracks, derails in Lake City
Train derailment closes rail crossings, causes water issues in Lake City
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
State Sen. Mia McLeod, who ran as a candidate for governor in 2022, announced she is leaving...
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party

Latest News

.
VIDEO: LIVE from MYR after FAA computer outage causes flight issues nationwide
Psychologists are sounding the alarm about TikTok and its impact on mental health in teens.
Experts raise alarm over TikTok’s impact on mental health
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion above right eye
One of the Republican-led House's first tasks was to vote against new IRS funds.
House votes to rescind IRS funding boost