Darlington County burglary suspect armed himself with victim’s gun, warrants state

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man facing charges for a recent burglary allegedly armed himself with the victim’s own gun, according to documents.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said James Arnez Barrow-Heidt is charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny in connection to the incident that happened Monday on Oleander Drive in Hartsville.

According to warrants obtained by WMBF News, Heidt allegedly entered the victim’s home through the back door and armed himself with a pistol that belonged to the victim before leaving.

Heidt was later arrested by officers with the Hartsville Police Department and was found with the gun in his possession, documents state.

Online records show Heidt is also facing other charges out of Hartsville, including unlawful carrying of a weapon and discharging a firearm. WMBF News has reached out for more details.

Heidt is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

