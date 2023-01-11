Conway man facing charges in child sexual exploitation investigation

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man is facing charges in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Records show Michael Eberhardt was arrested Tuesday and is charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to documents obtained by WMBF News, the Horry County Police Department received an online tip in September 2022 from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about child sexual abuse material being found on Dropbox servers.

A search warrant was then obtained for a home on Chateau Drive and was executed Tuesday, where Eberhardt was arrested.

Warrants state Eberhardt was in possession of “material that contained visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity.” The material was also found on his cell phone.

As of Wednesday afternoon, records show Eberhardt is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set.

