Construction underway on North Myrtle Beach’s newest stormwater outfall project

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Construction on North Myrtle Beach’s newest outfall project at 18th Avenue North is currently underway.

The project has forced crews to close the 18th Avenue North and 16th Avenue North beach accesses.

The $35 million project is expected to take one year to complete, and intermittent lane closures on Ocean Boulevard are expected during construction.

The goal is to remove drainage pipes from the beach, which currently discharges directly onto the beach, and move the storm drain discharge further offshore.

The city of North Myrtle Beach stated that stormwater discharge into deeper water has proven to reduce near-shore bacteria levels. It also reduces pollutants, inland flooding and damage to the federal beach renourishment project. It’s also expected to improve safety on the public beach.

It will be the city’s sixth outfall project.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.