Armed customers stop husband, wife from robbing gas station at gunpoint, police say

Gerogia police say armed customers helped stop a couple trying to rob a gas station at gunpoint.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say customers help prevented an armed robbery at a gas station.

According to the Ellijay Police Department, officers were called regarding a robbery happening at a gas station in Gilmer County on Monday night.

Police said the robbers were a husband and wife. They identified them as Shawn Sutton, 39, and Melody Sutton, 39.

Authorities said Shawn Sutton was pretending to be a customer at the gas station, while his wife Melody Sutton waited outside in a car.

Ellijay police said the robbery attempt started with Shawn Sutton covering his face with a pair of women’s underwear and pointing a gun at the store clerk behind the counter, demanding money.

According to police, a legally armed customer then pulled out their gun to intervene while another customer went to their car to get their firearm.

Authorities said Shawn Sutton then attempted to leave the gas station but a third customer, who was also armed, assisted the others in disarming him.

Arriving officers and deputies with the Gilber’s Sheriff’s Office said Shawn Sutton refused their commands before they were able to take him into custody after using a Taser.

Police said they arrested Melody Sutton after finding her inside a car on the side of the store.

Shawn Sutton is facing charges that include armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, authorities said.

The couple was booked into the Gilmer County Adult Detention Center.

