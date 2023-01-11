Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf

An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be part wolf.(Potter League for Animals)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Rhode Island said it has received multiple applications to adopt a unique dog currently in its care.

According to the Potter League for Animals, Zeus needs an adoptive family and one that lives in an area that allows hybrid animals.

Representatives with the shelter said Zeus has a look of a wolf hybrid because he most likely is. The team said they believe Zeus is a third German shepherd, husky and wolf.

The shelter shared that the animal’s previous owner surrendered him due to a personal change of circumstances. That owner confirmed Zeus’ breed, but the shelter said it is in the process of obtaining DNA to confirm.

The Potter League for Animals said Zeus is incredibly affectionate, silly and loves to be pet. However, it is illegal to privately own such an animal in Rhode Island and the surrounding states.

Additionally, representatives said Zeus has a medical condition making him prone to seizures, something that is managed by medication.

Zeus has lived with other dogs, cats, kids, and has mostly been an indoor dog.

The shelter said it is currently working its way through the multiple applications and reviewing the best match for Zeus.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
Rail crossings remain closed after train hits car on tracks, derails in Lake City
Train derailment closes rail crossings, causes water issues in Lake City
Grace McColgan (left) and Rebecca Schroyer (right) appear for a bond hearing after the two were...
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
Titans fan goes into cardiac arrest Saturday
Titans fan goes into cardiac arrest hours after attending game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: MBFD stresses importance of safety during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
.
VIDEO: LIVE from MYR after FAA computer outage causes flight issues nationwide
The park will feature immersive themed lands, full of family-friendly attractions, interactive...
Universal to build new theme park in Texas
Construction is underway on a new stormwater outfall project at 18th Avenue North in North...
Construction underway on North Myrtle Beach’s newest stormwater outfall project